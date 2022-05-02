Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Sema4 stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $110,867.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 34.6% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 935,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 240,500 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the first quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

