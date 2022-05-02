Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

