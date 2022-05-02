Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.89) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.00 ($8.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Schaeffler stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $903.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.75.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

