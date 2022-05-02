Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Saputo has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

About Saputo (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.