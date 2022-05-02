Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Saputo has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

