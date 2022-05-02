SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 939,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:SD traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $674.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.70.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.