SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 939,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SD traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $674.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 411,810 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

