Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 45,821 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,821 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 3.7% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $47,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,974. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.30.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

