Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,216 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $29,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of A stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.24 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several research firms have commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.