Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vertiv worth $37,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,562,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,534,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,067,000 after acquiring an additional 171,325 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Vertiv by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,962,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. 190,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,015. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

