Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Invests $40.29 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 499,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,289,000. Graco accounts for about 3.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Graco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after buying an additional 593,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,086.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Graco by 757.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Graco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $61.72. 20,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

