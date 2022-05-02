Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,610 shares of company stock worth $25,737,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.17. 283,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.29. The company has a market cap of $377.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

