Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,771. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.37. The company has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

