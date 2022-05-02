Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE KO traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.99. 1,284,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,907,871. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $273.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

