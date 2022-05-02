Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 464 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 379,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.