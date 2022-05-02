Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.36. 433,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,516,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average is $163.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

