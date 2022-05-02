Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $21.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

