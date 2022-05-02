Ruler Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00219023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038925 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 277.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.17 or 0.00434834 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,336.65 or 1.89620978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.