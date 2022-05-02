Rubies (RBIES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Rubies (RBIES) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a market cap of $156,750.64 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00154172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00030904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00332144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Buying and Selling Rubies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

