Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.48. 80,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,032. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

