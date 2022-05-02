Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 761,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Shares of RY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

