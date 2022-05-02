Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €169.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €227.31 ($244.42).

Shares of RI stock opened at €197.65 ($212.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €198.66. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

