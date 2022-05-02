Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Rollins also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 144,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

