Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $1,754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RELX. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.05) to GBX 2,730 ($34.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.29. 1,499,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

