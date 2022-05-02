Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up approximately 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Popular by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of BPOP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 611,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,788. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.99. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

