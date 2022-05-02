Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $18,580,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 194.6% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 144,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 99,546 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.68.

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.32. 716,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

