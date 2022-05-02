Rock Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Granite Construction worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GVA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.29. 405,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

