Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $65.90. 3,804,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

