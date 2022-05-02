Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ICF International makes up 2.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of ICF International worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICFI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.73. 5,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

ICF International Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

