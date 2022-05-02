Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,710. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

