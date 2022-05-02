Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. makes up 2.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of First BanCorp. worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 963,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 71.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. 131,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,926. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 32.77%. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

