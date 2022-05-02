Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,171 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.09. 30,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,172. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

