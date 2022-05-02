Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLRN. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000.

Shares of FLRN stock remained flat at $$30.49 during trading hours on Monday. 1,120,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,311. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

