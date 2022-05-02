Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of AES by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,216,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 378,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AES by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in AES by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,729,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -96.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

