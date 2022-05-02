Robert W. Baird Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $115.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.70.

CHRW opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

