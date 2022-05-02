RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 47.2% in April

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RMGC stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 106.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,867,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 961,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,659,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 755,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 705,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

