Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 445 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $8,927,167. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,813. The stock has a market cap of $397.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.