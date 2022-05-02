Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,953. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.