Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 1.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 233,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,676,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,892. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.