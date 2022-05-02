Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.13.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.28. 65,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,613. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

