Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Buys 125 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 348,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

