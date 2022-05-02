Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 194 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.98. The company had a trading volume of 294,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,199. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.69 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.