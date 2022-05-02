Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Up 61.4% in April

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

