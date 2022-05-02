Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,344. The company has a market cap of $164.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.