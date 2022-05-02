RF Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RFACU)

RF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. RF Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During RF Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of RF Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. RF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

About RF Acquisition (Get Rating)

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

