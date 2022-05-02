Rewardiqa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $28,625.25 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

