ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.90. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 213.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 395,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,859.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 617,647 shares of company stock valued at $636,570. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

