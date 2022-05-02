Reviewing Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

14.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mastech Digital and ATIF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.96 $12.22 million $1.10 16.75 ATIF $940,000.00 26.21 -$8.56 million N/A N/A

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Risk & Volatility

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -1.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastech Digital and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.76% 19.26% 12.02% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mastech Digital beats ATIF on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ATIF Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers IPO advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial information service platform that provides membership services, including market information, pre-IPO education, and IR media and matchmaking services to SMEs and financing institutions; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform. In addition, the company offers public consulting, M&A consulting, and financial consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.