Reviewing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get IonQ alerts:

This table compares IonQ and TDCX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 740.80 -$106.19 million N/A N/A TDCX $410.74 million 4.82 $76.82 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68% TDCX N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IonQ and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 221.90%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $24.65, indicating a potential upside of 77.98%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than TDCX.

Summary

TDCX beats IonQ on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

TDCX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.