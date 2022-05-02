Reviewing Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Green Street Capital alerts:

96.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Green Street Capital and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 3 11 0 2.79

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $49.07, indicating a potential upside of 114.45%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Phreesia -55.41% -25.34% -22.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Street Capital and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phreesia $213.23 million 5.50 -$118.16 million ($2.33) -9.82

Green Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Summary

Phreesia beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.