Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in April

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of RMGGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 46 ($0.59) in a research report on Friday.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

