Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Datto (MSP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Datto (NYSE: MSP) recently:

4/13/2022 – Datto was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.50 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Datto was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $35.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

4/12/2022 – Datto was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $35.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

4/12/2022 – Datto was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

4/11/2022 – Datto was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/11/2022 – Datto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/31/2022 – Datto is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.97. 1,501,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,580. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $854,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,882 shares of company stock worth $13,497,649 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Datto by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Datto by 15.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Datto during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datto by 56.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

